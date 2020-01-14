Over 300 Pupils Airlifted To School In Mushindamo

Due to heavy rains being experienced in Mushindamo District of North Western Province, the Solwezi – Kipushi road has become impassable forcing government to airlift over 300 pupils to Mushindamo Girls Technical School.

And Government has disclosed that the rehabilitation of the Solwezi Kipushi Road will start immediately after the rainy season.

As schools opened yesterday, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) were called upon to airlift the pupils as motor vehicles could not reach the area due to the poor state of the road.

However, due to the increase in the number of pupils, the process of airlifting the pupils is likely to be completed today.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has assured that the road will be worked on soon.

Mubukwanu said Government has already made a payment to the contractor who is expected to start work immediately after the rainy season.

He said about K170m of the K400m road project has already been sourced.

©Zambia Reports 2020.