Al Ghurair to Print 2021 Ballot Papers

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has awarded two-year contracts to nine companies for the supply and delivery of various election materials worth K12.2 million ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

According to the Public Tender notice released on January 8, 2020, the commission has awarded Al Ghurair Printing Company of Dubai a contract to print the 2021 general election ballot papers, ballot paper posters and candidates’ posters.

The various election materials are indelible ink markers, ballot box plastic seals, ballot booth sets, official mark self-inking stamps and rejected self inking stamps.

Other materials are ballot boxes with coloured lids, tamper proof envelops and 400m roll perimeter red tape reels.

The nine companies awarded conditional contracts are Enthatak Limited to supply indelible ink markers at a cost of K1.6 million at a unity price of K18 per marker.

Getwik Enterprises will supply 760,000 ballot box plastics at a cost of K646, 000.

ECZ will pay Web International (Z) Limited K6.7 million to supply ballot booth sets.

Sunnex (Z) Limited has two contracts to supply official mark self-inking stamps and rejected self inking stamps at a total cost of K667, 000.00.

The contract to supply ballot boxes with coloured lids has been awarded to Freswa Enterprises at a cost of K1.8 million while the supply of tamper proof envelops by Enthatak Limited will cost K1.2 million.

The Commission has awarded Walkerville Enterprises Limited a supply contract of 400m roll perimeter red tape reels at a cost of K458, 208.00.

ECZ has given up to January 21, 2021 for unsuccessful bidders to raise objections, if any.