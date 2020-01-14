Guard In Court!

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has found a security guard accused of stealing K20,000 and other valuables from judge Sunday Nkonde’s residence with a case and placed him on defence.

This is in a case in which Afelo Banda, a guard at Limbo Properties Investment (which offers security services) is charged with burglary and theft.

It is alleged that on July 18, 2019 in Lusaka, Banda allegedly broke and entered judge Nkonde’s house and stole K20,000, an HP laptop worth K8,000 belonging to the Judiciary and three wrist watches valued at US$2,700.

Magistrate Mwale said after carefully perusing through the evidence by the State, it was his impression that a prima facie case has been established against Banda to sufficiently warrant the court to place him on his defence.

Banda is expected to open his defence on January 29, 2020.

He indicated that he will give sworn evidence and call two witnesses to aid his case.

Earlier, Airtel Mobile Commerce head of compliance Muzingwaose Kikufele Ngulube testified how several transactions were recorded between July 15, 2019 and July 20, 2019 on two Airtel account numbers belonging to Banda.

Ngulube narrated that a police officer from Longacres Police Post visited Airtel offices at the Airtel money section.

He said the officer requested for Airtel money transaction statements concerning two account numbers for the month of July 2019 relating to Banda.

Ngulube said the findings on the accounts were that they were transactions which showed that some money was deposited while some money was transferred to another account and some withdrawn.

He said two reports were generated and the amounts were different with the smallest being K90 and the biggest K8,000.

Ngulube said on account no. 0974176706 which belonged to Banda, it showed transactions made between July 15, 2019 to July 20, 2019 with the first being a transfer of K20 to account no. 0977600262.

He said it also showed a deposit on July 19 last year of K8,200 and K1,100 and two other transactions on July 20, 2019 where K3,000 each was withdrawn.

Ngulube said the second account no 0975449330 which also belonged to Banda showed that between July 15, 2019, there was cash out of K200 and on July 20, 2019, a cash out of K250 was recorded and further cash outs and four deposits of K7,000, K1,000, K100 and K90.

©Zambia Reports 2020.