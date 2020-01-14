One More Inmate Dies!

One more inmate among those who were in a fatal road accident has died at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

The latest death brings the number of inmates who have died to two.

Ndola Teaching Hospital Spokesperson Sheona Kamwendo has confirmed the death of another inmate.

Kamwendo said deceased died last night around 01:00 hrs.

She said three of the 20 still admitted are in a critical condition while 17 are stable.

One inmate died on the spot on Saturday in Mpongwe as 39 inmates were traveling to Luanshya from Mpongwe in a Mitsubishi Spotero Registration PS 2090 which over-turned after a tyre burst.

