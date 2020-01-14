The PF General Conference To Be Held Now

The Patriotic Front has announced that the party’s General Conference where new leaders will be elected has been set for June/July, 2020.

Meanwhile, the party has adopted Mr. Francis Mulenga Fube as its candidate for the Chilubi parliamentary by-election following the death of Mrs Rosaria Fundanga.

Party secretary general Mr. Davies Mwila announced at a briefing on Sunday that the one who will be elected PF president will be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

He said although the Central Committee already had a preferred candidate in President Edgar Lungu, other party members interested in contesting the position are free to do so.

Mr. Mwila said the holding of the General Conference is in line with the party constitution as well as Article 60 of the Republican Constitution that guide on the holding of elections in political parties.

“We challenge other political parties to emulate the good democratic record of the Patriotic Front by also holding conventions,” he said.

Mr. Mwila also said Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu had been invited by the Central Committee to give an update on the 2019 macroeconomic development and the economic outlook for 2020.

“In his updates, the Minister informed the Central Committee of specific policy interventions that the government has proposed in order to enhance Debt Management and the Economic Growth. These measures include putting a stop to the contraction of new loans, re-scoping of two-thirds of loans that have been contracted but not yet disbursed, enhancing domestic resource mobilization, clearing stress, cutting down on wasteful spending and enhancing engagements with our cooperating partners,” he said.

On the Copperbelt Energy Corporation/Zesco impasse, he said the Central Committee had directed the Ministry of Energy to amicably resolve the matter between the two institutions.

“As you might be aware, CEC is single bulk buyer of power from Zesco. Talks to extend an agreement which allows CEC to buy power in bulk for resale to mining companies have stalled, meanwhile the contract between Zesco and CEC expires in March 2020,” he said, adding that the Central Committee had given the Ministry of Energy up to the end of February 2020 to resolve the matter of bulk supply between Zesco and CEC.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fube, the former Kaputa District Commissioner, is the ruling party’s candidate for the coming Chilubi by-election.

Members of the Central Committee in charge of Health and Legal Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Mr. Brian Mundubile respectively have since been appointed campaign managers in Kaputa.

“Hon. Chitalu Chilufya and Hon. Brian Mundubile will be campaign managers and will be assisted by Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), Hon Anthony Kasandwe and Hon Mwimba Malama. In the spirit of unity and loyalty to the party, the Central Committee is asking all the other candidates who have not been adopted to rally behind Mr. Fube,” Mr. Mwila said.

