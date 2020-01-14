Police Arrest PF Councillor in Mufulira

Police in Mufulira have arrested and detained Patriotic Front (PF) Mutundu Ward Councillor Jonathan Ntambu of Mufulira for dangerous driving.

Mr Ntambu has since been detained in Chambishi.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed and said Mr Ntambu was driving while drunk.

She said the drunk Mr Ntambu was picked from Sabina Checkpoint while driving a vehicle Registration Number ACJ 300.

“At first, he hit into a car that was in front being checked, then he was insulting the officers. He is still in custody and his vehicle is parked at the police station,” Katanga said.