President Lungu Mourns Kashita, Fara

Lusaka, 13th January, 2020.

His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has described the late former Cabinet Minister Mr. Andrew Kashita as a consumate technocrat who believed that Zambia could not only be industrialised but democratised.

The President said Mr. Kashita, who died early Monday morning, was one of the earliest Zambian engineers who went on to become a Cabinet Minister in the UNIP Government.

The President said Mr. Kashita was among a group of eminent Zambians that fought for multi-party democracy because he believed the time had come to reform the political system in the country.

The President said Mr. Kashita will be remembered for the liberalisation of the transport sector in the country.

And President Lungu has paid tribute to former Zambia National Service Commandant, Major General Tom Fara who has died in the Maina Soko Military Hospital.

President Lungu says the history of the Zambia Defence Forces cannot be complete without the mention of the name Tom Fara.

The President said Maj.General Tom Fara, was a hard working General, who transformed the ZNS to what it is today.

“My thoughts are with the Kashita and Fara families at this moment, ” the President said.

Issued by:

Isaac Chipampe

Special Assistant To The President. (Press And Public Relations)

State House.