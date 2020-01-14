RTSA Revokes Licence For Solwezi Driver Who Caused Deaths Of 5 SDA Members

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has revoked the driving licence for a Solwezi-based driver who caused an accident on the Solwezi-Chingola road that left five Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) choir members dead and 15 injured on October 27 last year.

According to a statement issued by RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga, the driver identified as Geoffrey Kyalande has been rendered unfit to hold a driving licence “from the point of view of safety of the public.”

Investigations conducted into the cause of the crash revealed that the accident involving a Toyota Regius Minibus registration number ATB 4185ZM was caused by failure to adhere to prescribed speed limits.

The Agency has also revoked the driving licence for Ephraim Nkhoswe of Lusaka for dangerous driving.

The Agency has, however, warned and cautioned seven Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers for exceeding speed limits as monitored by the RTSA Global Position System (GPS).

RTSA Director and chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda stated that the Agency has decided to give a final warning to the PSV drivers following a mentorship session that was conducted, reminding them of the degree of responsibility they had and the need for them to drive with care.

The seven drivers are Lenard Musukuma, Martin Mapisa, Kelly Siame, Yuberd Simwala, Kendrick Simusikwe, Allan Chitabankana and Morgan Sikaumba.

Meanwhile, the Livingstone High Court has convicted and suspended driving licences for ten motorists for causing death by dangerous driving.

The drivers were charged on separate counts and will serve sentences ranging from six to twelve months.

The drivers are Mbwainga Kumoyo, Gracious Ziezi, Mwape Kaputo, Musonda Sinjela, Jeff Phiri, Nchimunya Kandeshi, Carmi Mweemba, Torstein Mazuba, Siamooonga Dimpula and Nsanzya Hamakuba.

RTSA has cautioned all motorists to adhere to the road traffic regulations or risk having their driving licences revoked or suspended.

