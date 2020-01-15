Africans Have Now Woken Up – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said Africans have now woken up and will no longer allow the West to manipulate them.

The Head of State said this at State House on Monday when outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia Awad Ali paid a courtesy call on him.

“Africa has woken up to the reality that it can only advance if it looks to itself internally for realizing the potential that lies within the African continent. The most important thing is that we have woken up as Africans and let’s not allow manipulation by the East, West or any other outside forces. Democracy has many variations and each one country in the West who boast of democracy have got their own versions. Some have had their leaders lead from 1952 and they are still around and they are Presidents, they are Queens, they are called whatever titles. But for Africa, we have had this era which is slowly phasing where some of our friends, especially from the West, dictate to us how we are going to govern our people, what structures of governance, what institutions we are going to take and I think this is unacceptable,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State said Sudan was one such model which African countries can learn from.

“Your country is one such model which African countries elsewhere can learn from and I am glad that during your stay here, we did share a few on those lines and the Minister of Foreign Affairs previously did indicate to you that we would like to scale up our relationship by having permanent representation in Khartoum,” he said.

