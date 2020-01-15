HEA Deregisters Citizen University, Pamodzi University, And University Of East And Southern Africa

14th January, 2020.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has, in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV: Section 23 (3), forthwith deregistered Citizen University, Pamodzi University, and University of East and Southern Africa from operating as Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) within the Republic of Zambia.

These deregistered institutions have been gazetted in Gazette Notice No. 27 of 2020, which was published on Friday, 10th January, 2020.

Following audits on the institutions, the institutions were, on the dates noted and for the reasons cited below, deregistered with the Authority.

Citizen University was deregistered on 20th December, 2019, because the institution abrogated the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (1) (b) which mandates the Authority to deregister a private Higher Education Institution if the private Higher Education Institution contravenes any term or condition of the certificate of registration or any provision of the Higher Education Act.

Pamodzi University was deregistered on 20th December, 2019, because the institution abrogated the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (3) which mandates the Authority to order the closure of a private Higher Education Institution where its proprietor fails to take the remedial measures determined by the Authority under paragraph (a) of subsection (2) of the Higher Education Act.

University of East and Southern Africa was deregistered on 26th December, 2019, because the institution had been closed for a period exceeding six months, in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (1) (e).

Thus, the Institutions had been directed to stop ALL operations and, according to the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (4) and (5), were given seven (7) days to surrender the original certificates of registration to the Authority or risk being liable, upon conviction, to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or to both.

The deregistration of these institutions continues to exclaim that the Zambian government is committed to ensuring that only HEIs that meet the set standards in higher education are allowed to offer higher education in Zambia to the fulfilment of the Seventh National Development Plan by “Enhancing Human Development.”

Furthermore, in HEA’s sustained efforts in Ensuring Quality in Higher Education, the Authority will continue to conduct institutional audits to ascertain the continued compliance of the registered HEIs to set standards so as not to compromise on the quality of higher education in Zambia but maintain it.

Issued By:

Mr. Birbal Boniface Musoba

Corporate Communications Officer

Higher Education Authority.