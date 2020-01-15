KCM Workers Get K1,000 Pay Rise

By Tinkerbel Mwila.

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has awarded a K1,000 standalone pay rise to its employees that will come in form of an allowance.

Disclosing the development to Phoenix News, National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) Treasurer, Saul Simujika disclosed that the Union has concluded negotiations with KCM under liquidation and is satisfied with the outcome.

Mr. Simujika has since urged other mining companies to emulate the gesture shown by the struggling KCM mine who have awarded a reasonable remuneration to its miners.

He says the signing of the agreement will be done this Friday 17th January, 2020.

Source: Phoenix News.

