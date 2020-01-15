OPINION: We Are That Chosen Generation That Shall Transform Zambia

President Lungu has said, “We are that chosen generation that shall build an industrious, prosperous, peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and inclusive Zambia, under the banner of – One Zambia, One Nation.”

As a nation, we have a great opportunity to, indeed, transform this country if we pay great attention to the message by the Head of State. What is he really trying to say?

“I believe that our generation is that generation of Zambians that shall refuse to shrink in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, the same way that today’s industrialized countries refused to shrink when they faced their own development challenges,” the President explained.

To achieve this, it calls for all political players to shift from the current politics of deception and falsehoods to politics of development. We need to build and encourage a generation that will not grow weary or gloomy as we vigorously fight to transform our country into “A Zambia We All Want”.

Convincing a Supermarket to show a 25Kg of Mealie Meal bag pegged at K215.99, may, in the short time, work in your favour, as an opposition political party, but this is not the sort of politics that can build Zambia. We must all contribute positively, in any way we can, in order to make President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncements a reality in our generation.

As long as we all commit to making prudent and united efforts, supported by a true spirit of hard work, Zambia is destined for greatness and not doom.

But this starts with a change of mindset at individual level. Let’s move away from politicians and civic leaders who can only pronounce negative energy on Zambia. The Head of State went on to remind us of the fact that Africa has woken up to the reality that it can only advance if it looks to itself internally for realizing the potential that lies within the African continent.

“The most important thing is that we have woken up as Africans and let’s not allow manipulation by the East, West or any other outside forces. Democracy has many variations and each one country in the West who boast of democracy have got their own versions,” he stated.

This, consequently, calls for an urgent need to remodel our governance system into one that must prioritise development and promote unity of purpose. Western democracy in Africa, generally, promotes unnecessary power divisions along tribal lines thereby causing inefficient governments, disastrous power transitions and social chaos.

We must be willing to sacrifice, or we will just hand over Zambia to opportunists being sponsored by imperialists. Economic hardship should not be the reason to vote for a different regime. The reason behind these hardships should, however, be our area of interest.

If economic hardship is as a result of a decision to implement sustainable economic development, it calls for sacrifice. The question should, in that case, be how long the period of hardship would be.

We need to remember that during the MMD government, a US dollar cost us only K3.50 and yet roads remained impassable, patients in villages walked kilometers seeking primary healthcare, investment in infrastructure for energy generation was not prioritized, etc.

Load shedding is as a result of the decision by the MMD to overlook the importance of investment in power generation. How many other such decisions were made which today are working against us all because someone wanted to pride oneself in micro and macro economic statistics at the expense of real development?

What we need as Zambians is sustainable access to good roads, schools, hospitals, social amenities, etc. and now not tomorrow but these come at a huge cost, no wonder the MMD avoided such a development path.

With a little more sacrifice on your part, we can be that chosen generation that shall build an industrious, prosperous and united Zambia.

