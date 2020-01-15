PF Youths Pay A Courtesy Call On A Sick UPND National Youth Leader.

Ruling Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson, Hon. Kelvin Sampa led a group of youths to visit UPND National Youth Vice Chair Gilbert Liswaniso at his residence.
Mr. Liswaniso has been unwell and the team used the opportunity to pray for him and shared with him a word of encouragement.
His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu has emphasised the need to shift from politics of acrimony but instead push for a Zambia seeking a shared development agenda.
13 Comments
Jungle unchained
Okay not bad,
Kombwe
Good move,lets leave behind the politics of hatred and envy because we’re a Christian nation
Mangowanyi j
Good move
Impyakusu ichinyo
Atase after bewiching him and you go for maseting
CK
Kikiki….you are already a joke of the year just over two weeks into the new year!!!
Bashikulu Em2a
That is a humane way of doing things.Not politicising everything.Good move ba PF youth shani uko!
Uncle Marvin
I hope you went with good intentions not wicked ones of trying to buy the influential youth leader & weaken the opposition because imwe bakabolala twalimishiba Sana.
Fonko Fonko
I hope Hh does not fire liswaniso for being visited. Knowing Hh……
Dave
Good motives are not publicized, this is basically politics and trying to shift attention from real issues that the PF government have messed up. We are not kids, stop playing around and try to turn the economy around.
Lean not on your own understanding
Lean not on your own understanding
Love is more powerful than hatred, bitterness, unforgiveness, anger. Those who use hatred, bitterness and other evil devices are destroyed by their devices. This is a Zambia I long to see and live in. Love makes the future possible. Hatred and bitterness destroy the future. Let’s keep love up. We can disagree but not to a point of distroying one another. Americans disagree but when it comes to America, they agree!! Don’t do politics of hatred and bitterness we’re one Zambia and one people. I salute this wonderful gesture by these youths. Keep up the good works of love. God is love!
Jimmy shaba
That is the way it must be.
Let’s learn to love each other regardless of political affiliations
Jayson
Chapwa Basiliza! Pf has so much hatred for the opposition that it has given us everlasting bad economy through purchase of ma teargas