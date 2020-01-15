Sentencing Of A 17 Year Old Boy Who Stabbed To Death His Friend At JCS Bar Deferred

Lusaka High Court Judge Annesie Banda-Bobo has deferred sentencing of a 17-year-old boy who was convicted of stabbing to death his friend at JCS bar in Longacres because the report to determine his age is not ready.

The juvenile was last month convicted of killing 20-year-old Sebastian Lungu on April 6, 2019. The juvenile stabbed Lungu with a broken beer bottle during a fight at the bar.

When the juvenile offender appeared before the judge for his sentencing, senior State advocate Bob Mwewa informed the court that the age determination report was not ready.

“The juvenile was subjected to age determination but unfortunately, the said results of the age determination, which are required for the court to sentence the juvenile, are not ready,” Mwewa said.

Judge Banda-Bobo gave the State 14 days in which to avail the age determination report.

“I will leave the date (for sentencing) open. I expect feedback, positive or negative, in 14 days, which ends on January 28,” ruled judge Banda-Bobo.

Five witnesses testified against the juvenile and was later found with a case to answer and put on his defence.

In defence, the juvenile denied killing his friend and claimed that he could not remember what happened on the material date because he blacked out.

But judge Banda-Bobo dismissed his defence of intoxication.

She said the video evidence that was produced in court clearly showed that the convict was the one who followed the deceased to fight with him but the deceased did not retaliate.

After finding him guilty, judge Banda-Bobo ordered that the State determines the convict’s age before he is sentenced.