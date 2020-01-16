Over 300 To Police Chilubi Campaigns And By-Election!

Over 300 police officers will be deployed in Chilubi ahead of the Parliamentary by-election to be held in February.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has disclosed that another team of police officers from Kamfinsa Mobile Unit has been dispatched to Chilubi.

Speaking at a media briefing, Northern Province Commissioner Richard Mweene has stated that the police officers to be deployed will work to ensure peace prevails during the by-election.

He has indicated that police will be on ground to ensure all attempts to instigate political violence are curtailed.

Mweene has urged all participating political parties to campaign peacefully and allow people to participate in the elections without fear.

Meanwhile, Kanganja who could not state the number of officers deployed from Kamfinsa said they are enough to deal with any situation.

“Mobile police officers dispatched to Chilubi to reinforce the general duties officers, enough to deal with any situation,” Kanganja.

The Chilubi Parliamentary by-election will be held on 13th February, 2020.

