Chipimo’s Son Now Pleads Guilty To Trafficking In Cocaine

Former National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo’s son Chito has now pleaded guilty to trafficking in 1.43 grammes of cocaine and other drug related charges after initially pleading not guilty.

Chito, 23 of Kasangula Road in Roma, Lusaka, is in this matter charged with three counts of trafficking in narcotic drugs, possession of psychotropic substances and unlawful use of motor vehicle.

It is alleged in count one that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito trafficked in 1.43 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority.

In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Chito had in his possession psychotropic substances, namely 0.11 grammes of amphetamine without lawful authority.

The third count alleges that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito used a motor vehicle namely Toyota Blade Registration Number BAJ 9330 to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges when he first appeared in court on December 31.

But when the matter came up for commencement of trial before Lusaka Magistrate Albert Mwaba on Wednesday, the State informed the court that before they could proceed, the defence had an application to make.

Chito’s lawyer, M. Mulenga, told the court that the defence had fresh instructions from their client to have the charge sheet read to the accused again to enable him retake his plea.

When the charges were read to him, Chito pleaded guilty in all counts.

He said he was not allowed to do what he did and that he had no lawful justification.

Asked if he knew that cocaine was a forbidden substance, the accused responded in the affirmative.

But when magistrate Mwaba asked him what the amphetamine was for, Chito said he was not really sure and didn’t know about it, adding that someone else left it in his car.

However, after conferring with his lawyer for a few seconds, magistrate Mwaba again asked Chito what the amphetamine was for.

Chito then said it was for use, adding that he did not have lawful justification.

Chito further admitted using the motor vehicle to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.

The matter comes up on January 20, 2020, for facts and sentencing.

Bank of Zambia deputy governor Dr. Francis Chipimo, who is Chito’s uncle, was at the court to offer him solidarity.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.