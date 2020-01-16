Maid Electrocuted!

A maid working at one of the police houses in Peter Singogo Police Camp in Ndola has been electrocuted.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed.

Katanga has identified the deceased as Recheal Kalunga, 25, of house number CE 360 in Ndola’s Chipulukusu area.

“The accident happened at house number 17 in Peter Singogo Police Camp. Police reached the scene and found the body laying on the ground with electrical burns. The deceased has been identified as Recheal Kalunga, 25, of Chipulukusu. This happened around 10:00 hours when the deceased was putting clothes on a line, not knowing that the line has contact with electricity from the house. She was electrocuted and died instantly,” Katanga said.

