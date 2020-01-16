Mkaika MP Cheats Death!

Mkaika Member of Parliament survived a road traffic road accident which happened around 23:30hrs last night.

Hon. Phiri who was traveling from Lusaka to Katete to bury his uncle but rammed into a stationed Malawian truck which was partially parked along his lane.

Hon. Phiri was rushed to SINDA Zonal Clinic by a passerby.

Hon. Phiri who was referred to St. Francis hospital from SINDA Zonal Clinic was discharged this morning however complained of side pains and he has thanked God for preserving his life.

