PF Candidate For The Chilubi Parliamentary By-election Files In.
PF Candidate For The Chilubi Parliamentary By-election Files In.
Former Kaputa District Commissioner Francis Mulenga Fube has successfully filed in his nomination papers for the vacant Chilubi Parliamentary Seat.
One Response to “PF Candidate For The Chilubi Parliamentary By-election Files In.”
Kulibonesha Ta
This pf opportunist was number three to file in nomination but as usual in your wisdom or lack of it you have chosen to report on this candidate. Shame on this once upon a time MISA awards winning news outfit!