Serenje Community Radio Staff Nabbed For Trafficking In Cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four Serenje Community Radio Station personnel for trafficking in various quantities of cannabis.

Those arrested include Male Kapema, 40, a Radio Station Manager for trafficking in 847 grammes of loose cannabis and 534.2 grammes of cannabis seeds and Masulani Banda, 28, a Radio Technician for trafficking in 694g grammes of loose cannabis and 102 grammes of cannabis seeds.

In count two, Kapema and Banda have been arrested and jointly charged with Wilfred Nyirongo, 28, a Reporter and Semas Chola, 26, a Radio Presenter for trafficking in 2.83 grammes of loose cannabis.

The four were picked after a tip off from members of the public, DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo has stated.

All suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.