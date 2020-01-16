Supermarkets And Chain Stores Should Not Displace Local Businesses In Compounds – VP

VICE-President Inonge Wina has stated that Supermarkets and chain stores should be aware that extending their businesses might result into the collapse of small businesses in high density areas which is totally against the PF government’s pro-poor social and economic development agenda as outlined in the PF manifesto and the seventh national development plan.

“While welcome to expand their businesses, Supermarkets and Chain stores should not entrench themselves in high density areas such as compounds; as doing so destroys livelihoods of marketeers and local grocery shops, family businesses and enterprising Zambians who cannot compete with chain stores,” she said.