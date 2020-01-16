Supermarkets And Chain Stores Should Not Displace Local Businesses In Compounds – VP

VICE-President Inonge Wina has stated that Supermarkets and chain stores should be aware that extending their businesses might result into the collapse of small businesses in high density areas which is totally against the PF government’s pro-poor social and economic development agenda as outlined in the PF manifesto and the seventh national development plan.
“While welcome to expand their businesses, Supermarkets and Chain stores should not entrench themselves in high density areas such as compounds; as doing so destroys livelihoods of marketeers and local grocery shops, family businesses and enterprising Zambians who cannot compete with chain stores,” she said.
The Vice-President has since directed the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to guide and work closely with local authorities so that appropriate level of planning and business development is attained without sacrificing marketeers and traders in high density areas and compounds.
She further stated that her directive does not take away the recognition of foreign chain stores as an important source of diverse
products, a market for local producers and a source of employment for many Zambians.
In order to ensure unique, profitable and sustainable local businesses, the vice president has also tasked marketeers and traders to attract customers by ensuring that their trading environments and practices adhere to stipulated laws, regulations and hygiene requirements at all times.
This is contained in a statement issued by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice-President Stephen Mwansa yesterday.
