JTI Empowers Malambo With Computers.

JAPAN Tobacco International has empowered Malambo constituency with 13 laptops worth K104,000 to be used in schools.

JTI operations manager Dr. Ezekiel Mtonga said the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Dr. Mtonga handed over the laptops to Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu who is also Malambo MP yesterday.

He said the IT equipment came from their headquarters in Geneva Switzerland.

“There are 13 laptops, we would have loved to donate more but next time when will have something again we are going to consider Malambo. Our only appeal is that this IT equipment is sometimes personalized by members of staff, we hope members of staff will use the laptops for the benefit of the pupils,” Dr. Mtonga said.

He said JTI would continue partnering with government through the provision of corporate social responsibility.

Dr. Mtonga thanked government for the conducive environment it had created for investment policy that had enabled JTI to comfortably operate in Chipata.

And Hon. Zulu said he was grateful to JTI for the donation.

“It’s gratifying to note that you have not only shown your interest in the area of education but your interest has gone even as far as to the welfare of people in our communities. The boreholes that you sunk, the maternity wing that you refurbished here in Chipata, we know that you are not only here to do business but your corporate social responsibility extends to us and we are to see and appreciate that besides the gains that you are earning as a company you are also willing to plough back to the community to make it better,” he said.

Hon Zulu said the laptops would go a long way in promoting ICT’s in the education sector.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.