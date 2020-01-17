  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Zambian Company Pledges To Set Up Sugar Company In Luanshya
Economy

Zambian Company Pledges To Set Up Sugar Company In Luanshya

|

MOBE Sugar Company, a wholly Zambian owned private manufacturing project has started talks with Luanshya Municipal Council which are expected to culminate into the opening up of a 150 million Euros worth ultra-modern sugar refinery plant and auxizillary factories in the district.

Company Board Chairperson Tarcisio Chanda said his company is in a process of sourcing 500 million Euros to finance the entire sugar manufacturing project.

He said once operational, the Luanshya based sugar refinery plant will house a cane spirits manufacturing, marketing and distribution centres which are expected to be operational in the next two to three years.

He said Mobe Sugar Company also seeks to acquire atleast five hectares of land on which to set up the Luanshya based sugar refinery plant.

Chanda adds that the sugar manufacturing project is set to create over 2,100 jobs for residents of both Luanshya and Ngabwe District once it becomes operational.

And Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has assured Mobe Sugar Company that the local authority is ready to partner with them.

Chanda said the Luanshya Municipal Council is ready to assist with any well meaning investors in line with the PF Government policy according to the Seventh National Development Plan.

He has however warned investors to desist from acquiring huge chunks of land for manifesting projects and there after resort to change of use from the intended purpose or holding it for speculative reasons.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

13 Comments

  1. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Good news for my home town.

    Reply

  2. Kalaba

    Bufi….ubufi fye sure!!!

    Reply

  3. Jade

    Awe sure ama elections ya palama, you will hear all sought of lies…. God help us

    Reply

  4. Razor

    You are still in the process of sourcing for at least 5 hectares of land to put up the factory. You are still looking for 500 million euros to start a sugar factory. This sounds more and more like a con job.

    Reply

  5. Alex Chola

    I remember Mr Chanda running ach/mms. We never used to lack water ,compared to now especially in kitwe and kalulushi. The man even sponsored Bella Tele quiz. This sounds legitimate to me. The people of luanshya should give him all the best support they can.

    Reply

  6. moreen mukiya

    am supporting the project of cane spirit aahh sugar kuti walwala sugar disease

    Reply

  7. man of substance

    chilya inshita yakusala ngayapalama baisa mukutubepaika

    Reply

  8. Emmanuel kakoso

    OK we will see

    Reply

  9. nshilimbemba

    I just wonder weather all Zambians have all of a sudden become politicians all they talk is politics why don’t we do something without politics , unfortunately this has stepped in the house of God stop it it is sin.

    Reply

  10. J hone plush kaunda

    Sounds good if it is true.

    Reply

  11. Dundumwezi for chagwa

    Politics has made people go astray, everything,good or bad is to politicize,it’s too much.

    Reply

  12. Hon DM

    Doing anything in luanshya with the intention to gain political millage you have to be strong mwandi ,surly a project come year before election and set to be completed exceeding voting day,seaching⌛

    Reply

  13. Shanbbwanji

    Good development pf

    Reply

Leave a Reply