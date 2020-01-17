Zambian Company Pledges To Set Up Sugar Company In Luanshya

MOBE Sugar Company, a wholly Zambian owned private manufacturing project has started talks with Luanshya Municipal Council which are expected to culminate into the opening up of a 150 million Euros worth ultra-modern sugar refinery plant and auxizillary factories in the district.
Company Board Chairperson Tarcisio Chanda said his company is in a process of sourcing 500 million Euros to finance the entire sugar manufacturing project.
He said once operational, the Luanshya based sugar refinery plant will house a cane spirits manufacturing, marketing and distribution centres which are expected to be operational in the next two to three years.
He said Mobe Sugar Company also seeks to acquire atleast five hectares of land on which to set up the Luanshya based sugar refinery plant.
Chanda adds that the sugar manufacturing project is set to create over 2,100 jobs for residents of both Luanshya and Ngabwe District once it becomes operational.
And Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has assured Mobe Sugar Company that the local authority is ready to partner with them.
Chanda said the Luanshya Municipal Council is ready to assist with any well meaning investors in line with the PF Government policy according to the Seventh National Development Plan.
He has however warned investors to desist from acquiring huge chunks of land for manifesting projects and there after resort to change of use from the intended purpose or holding it for speculative reasons.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Good news for my home town.
Kalaba
Bufi….ubufi fye sure!!!
Jade
Awe sure ama elections ya palama, you will hear all sought of lies…. God help us
Razor
You are still in the process of sourcing for at least 5 hectares of land to put up the factory. You are still looking for 500 million euros to start a sugar factory. This sounds more and more like a con job.
Alex Chola
I remember Mr Chanda running ach/mms. We never used to lack water ,compared to now especially in kitwe and kalulushi. The man even sponsored Bella Tele quiz. This sounds legitimate to me. The people of luanshya should give him all the best support they can.
moreen mukiya
am supporting the project of cane spirit aahh sugar kuti walwala sugar disease
man of substance
chilya inshita yakusala ngayapalama baisa mukutubepaika
Emmanuel kakoso
OK we will see
nshilimbemba
I just wonder weather all Zambians have all of a sudden become politicians all they talk is politics why don’t we do something without politics , unfortunately this has stepped in the house of God stop it it is sin.
J hone plush kaunda
Sounds good if it is true.
Dundumwezi for chagwa
Politics has made people go astray, everything,good or bad is to politicize,it’s too much.
Hon DM
Doing anything in luanshya with the intention to gain political millage you have to be strong mwandi ,surly a project come year before election and set to be completed exceeding voting day,seaching⌛
Shanbbwanji
Good development pf