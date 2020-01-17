Zambian Company Pledges To Set Up Sugar Company In Luanshya

MOBE Sugar Company, a wholly Zambian owned private manufacturing project has started talks with Luanshya Municipal Council which are expected to culminate into the opening up of a 150 million Euros worth ultra-modern sugar refinery plant and auxizillary factories in the district.

Company Board Chairperson Tarcisio Chanda said his company is in a process of sourcing 500 million Euros to finance the entire sugar manufacturing project.

He said once operational, the Luanshya based sugar refinery plant will house a cane spirits manufacturing, marketing and distribution centres which are expected to be operational in the next two to three years.

He said Mobe Sugar Company also seeks to acquire atleast five hectares of land on which to set up the Luanshya based sugar refinery plant.

Chanda adds that the sugar manufacturing project is set to create over 2,100 jobs for residents of both Luanshya and Ngabwe District once it becomes operational.

And Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has assured Mobe Sugar Company that the local authority is ready to partner with them.

Chanda said the Luanshya Municipal Council is ready to assist with any well meaning investors in line with the PF Government policy according to the Seventh National Development Plan.

He has however warned investors to desist from acquiring huge chunks of land for manifesting projects and there after resort to change of use from the intended purpose or holding it for speculative reasons.

