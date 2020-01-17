ZESCO Reduces Load Shedding.

ZESCO Limited has reduced load shedding hours from minimum 15 hours to between 10 and 12 hours daily countrywide on a rotational basis.

This development is due to the full resumption of generation at Maamba Collieries Limited following the repair and restoration of the generating unit that was out of service for some time.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu in a statement issued today says the power company has reviewed the situation and has made the decision to pass on the benefit to customers by slightly reducing the hours of load shedding.

“It should be noted that ZESCO will continue to review and monitor the water levels at the main reservoirs as the rain season progresses and will provide updates to the public accordingly.” said Mrs. Zulu.

She has however, appealed to electricity customers to employ energy efficient and conservation initiatives such as switching off lights when not needed and switching off electrical appliances when not in use as well as consider using alternative sources of energy where possible to help equitably share the available electricity.

Mrs. Zulu further adds that customers should report any outages outside their load shedding hours which may be attributed to faults.

