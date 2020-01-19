29 Year Old Woman Murdered In Kitwe

A 28 year old woman in Kitwe’s Chamboli Township has allegedly been murdered by unknown people.
Margaret Kashitu’s body was found naked with a bottle insert in her private parts by the alleged assailants currently on the run.
The incident is believed to have happened on Friday night and the body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said no arrests have been made.
“Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying on the grass facing upwards with a beer bottle yet to be known inserted into her Vagina,” Katanga said.
She had further revealed that the deceased was home when her boyfriend came to pick her up between 1900 and 2000hrs and she never returned.
Katanga said the deceased had also sustained a swollen fore head and right side of the face while her pant was found next to the deceased body.
Body has since been deposited at Kitwe teaching hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
deav
to bad
Frank Chombela
A murder is always something to shock normal people. Where was the body found? Was it in her home? It’s high time we established a forensic laboratory so that such crimes are cracked within Zambia. No one should say there’s no money.
Rashid
Pf cadres shoot and kill at will and are never arrested. Other murderers view it like it is normal to kill.
PF zealot
PF has nothing to do with this u idiot.
moreen mukiya
what’s this? lord help us. un4tunately our leader the onry sin he knows its yakumbuyo on dat he wil come out strong condemning it dat zambia is a kristian nation! what about this?
Frank Chombela
Yes, homosexuality and lesbianism are the only crimes Zambian Christianity is against. Others such stealing govt money, it’s empowerment.
Herv Rena
The boyfriend must have a clue.
Curtis
From my own analysis the all issue could have ruminated from a bar where by the lady could have gone contrary to the demands of one of the buyer.Ladies be careful in your endeavors.
Emmanuel kakoso
Too bad
Rabson mwale m
What kind of this christianity nation? Oh! No! Not christianity nation but a killing nation. A law must take its measure if found.
Kopala boy
Ba kopala chilishani kanshi kwateni amano mufipalakasa
Simcard
To bad
Bashikulu Em2A
I conquer with herve rena’s comment.The boyfriend can be of great help in this matter.Too bad anyway.
kedrick siame
To bad but is it around 19:00 or 1900 to 20:00 or 2000 two thousand and one thousand naine hundred.
MOSTINE SINKAMBA
Ooooh my GOD how long how long shall u rivival thee?? We have tied of this dirty world.
Shanbbwanji
The boy friend is responsible for that death.
Juju muchi
Thanks I thought the same
mart
It was a planed move by her Boyfriend, to bad nasheniko ubwalwa banamayo!
Andrew Nanda
Let those people face the penalty of the Law once caught
Conte
Those son of bitches …..has to be found and delt with ….castration must be done severely
chang-lee
a bottle is enough to give us clue remains of figure prints on noble
Me
A 29 year old or 28???
Mlase
Just as much as we condemn the killing of this woman…women also need to be advised not to play double standards.From this act,I can tell that there was malice aforethought on the part of the assailants.This was a pre determined motive.The problem with our women is that they have no remorse wen it comes to swindling men out of their hard earned money.And in stead of staying away from the bar where they swindled someone,they will go back there bragging with a different man.It’s painful.I would suggest that the officers involved in this investigation to also check on the morality of this same lady so that ladies can be aware of the consequences of their behaviour.This is my personal assessment having run a night spot.These women have no mercy when u find them in a night club.They make sure they drain your pockets and the moment they realise that u are broke..drama starts.