Defence Minister Tackles Chingola Killings

Minister of Defence Davies Chama says the government understands the anger that Chingola residents are displaying because the security wings have taken long to act on criminal activities in the mining town.
The minister said this when he, in the company of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja addressed the residents of Chingola at Chiwempala market.
He advised Chingola residents that targeting people who were doing fine on accusations of them practicing satanism was retrogressive for the country.
“People share riches and and not poverty. I don’t want to defend Kamwefu or the lady whose shops were attacked at motherland but let our people work hard so that they can prosper,” Chama said.
He advised Chingola Police Chief Peter Miselo to be going on radio stations to rebut falsehoods and also to sensitise the residents.
Lucky muwaya
Good move
molin mukiya
dont blame them they learnt it from u are u not saying hh is a satanist?
Kalok
We keep telling you, especially you corrupt politicians: You and your riches will not be safe from the many poor. Fyatile fyenu!
5x unfit for plot 1
Someone is desperate to get to power, hence these acts. We know him.
Djc
Twatasha ba D chama