Defence Minister Tackles Chingola Killings

Minister of Defence Davies Chama says the government understands the anger that Chingola residents are displaying because the security wings have taken long to act on criminal activities in the mining town.

Mr Chama says Police will also need to take away criminal elements among the residents.

The minister said this when he, in the company of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja addressed the residents of Chingola at Chiwempala market.

He advised Chingola residents that targeting people who were doing fine on accusations of them practicing satanism was retrogressive for the country.

“People share riches and and not poverty. I don’t want to defend Kamwefu or the lady whose shops were attacked at motherland but let our people work hard so that they can prosper,” Chama said.

He advised Chingola Police Chief Peter Miselo to be going on radio stations to rebut falsehoods and also to sensitise the residents.