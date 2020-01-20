Govt Introduces Curfews in Chingola to Curb Killings

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has restricted movements at night in Chingola, a move that he says will help in policing of the district following a spate of riots triggered by suspected ritual killings.

Mr Kampyongo said in Chingola on Sunday that desperate situations call for desperate measures.

He said the introduction of restriction on night movements is to ensure easy policing so that innocent Zambians are not mistakenly affected.

The Minister said the police will follow the Council’s law which stipulates that every bar must close at 22:00 hours and thereafter, anyone found loitering will be arrested.

Mr Kampyongo has further warned any media against making inciting remarks on Chingola’s volatile situation that they will face the full wrath of the law.

He further warned that any media making inciting remarks will further be prosecuted.

He said careless reporting has the potential of sending the country into flames like it had happened in other countries.

The Minister said on the volatility of Chingola, all media houses will he required to verify with police whatever information they gather to avoid sensationalism.

Mr Kampyongo further thanked Chingola member of parliament Matthew Nkhuwa for providing logistical support to the police when he donated his Hilux for operations.