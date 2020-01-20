Man Brutally Kills Wife And Three Kids

A 24-year-old man of Mpika District in Muchinga Province has brutally killed his wife and his three children following a marital dispute.

Royd Kampamba hacked to death his 25-year-old wife Prisca Mumbi and his children aged six, four and one using an axe.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase says Kampamba hacked the four victims on Sunday morning between midnight and 02:00hrs in Kaole Kapwasha Village in Mpika.

Mr. Njase says the suspect pounced on his wife and the three children while they were asleep soon after he arrived from a drinking spree.

He has revealed that after killing his family, Kampamba fled to his uncle’s house to seek for transport money to run to Kapiri Mposhi.

