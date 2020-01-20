Man Brutally Kills Wife And Three Kids

A 24-year-old man of Mpika District in Muchinga Province has brutally killed his wife and his three children following a marital dispute.
Royd Kampamba hacked to death his 25-year-old wife Prisca Mumbi and his children aged six, four and one using an axe.
Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase says Kampamba hacked the four victims on Sunday morning between midnight and 02:00hrs in Kaole Kapwasha Village in Mpika.
Mr. Njase says the suspect pounced on his wife and the three children while they were asleep soon after he arrived from a drinking spree.
He has revealed that after killing his family, Kampamba fled to his uncle’s house to seek for transport money to run to Kapiri Mposhi.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
10 Comments
Simcard
Too bad
Shanbbwanji
That foolish man is already in the grave.
mumbabeshem
Mmmm
It was that day
On which time
We hv to tretty dat man
magical minds
Let this man face the law harshly
MB
They were agemates. The reasoning for both wasnt there. Both were reasoning at he same level. Too bad for the young man. There so many of sacrificing nowadays for wealth. He is now going to enjoy the wealth by himself in Mukobeko maximum prison. I feel pit.
Fwd
Jxt get him hanged up
The man is not to evil🤔
Fwd
Got it get him hanged
Evil mahn😏
Bashikulu Em2A
What has this man solved?Finding his wife taking arvs,then innocent children becomes victims?I think this man should be taken for medical check up,before axing him as well.
molin mukiya
too! too! bad iwe chris what happened next after asking 4 transport money did he go to kapiri mposhi or he was caged? some reporters kuwayawaya fwe
Geoneid
😎koma vibanthu vina! I mean why didn’t he imbibe doom as a way of ending his own kamweo unlike taking away innocent lives.
Anyways, afunika kunyongewa uyu poacher, ni munthu wadothi stereki