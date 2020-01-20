Copperbelt Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Youth Director Pastor Angel Chipulu says Zambians should know that no storm lasts forever.

He said in his sermon during the induction ceremony for Adventist Youths at Lubuto Central SDA Church in Ndola that in the midst of challenges, they must not fear but have faith no problem is permanent in the world.

He said even politicians should know that their time comes to an end.

“When faced with problems, never give up. Don’t lose your faith. Don’t allow fear to come in. No storm is permanent. No matter how strong the storm can be, it is not permanent,” Pastor Chipulu said.

“Even in this world of politics, UNIP was there, they did not last forever, their time came and they were out. MMD came naba Chiluba, they were out. PF has come even them, one day they will be out. Those that will come after PF will also be out, nothing is permanent.”

He said people opt to have faith in God even when things have fallen apart.

Pastor Chipulu said during any time of storms, people should look up to God.

“We are told in the Bible how Jesus encouraged people that followed him to have faith. When Jesus was on the sea and a storm came, they questioned Jesus why he was sleeping in the middle of the storm. But these people had seen the miracles that Jesus did on the other side but doubted him on the sea. So surely we need to have faith in God despite going through challenges, no storms last forever,” Pastor Chipulu said.

