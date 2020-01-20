President Edgar Lungu Remains Our Preferred 2021 PF Candidate – NW Province.

The Patriotic Front in North Western Province says President Edgar Lungu remains the 2021 presidential candidate.

PF North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo said President Lungu is the sole candidate for the ruling party.

Addressed party members in Mushindamo district on Sunday, Mr Kungo said the party in the province will be going to the general conference this June with a position that President Lungu was the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

‘’We are going with President Lungu. That is our position and it is final. There are no two ways about it. President Lungu is the only one who can keep the party together. He is a great leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership,” Mr Kungo said.

He urged the party members not to leave any stone unturned and continue mobilizing the party ahead of 2021.

Mr Kungo said politics is dynamic and about numbers, hence the need to continue recruiting more members.

And Mushindamo district chairperson Jones Kachiza said the party in the district is intact and that more members are joining the PF.

‘’The party has become more attractive and this can be attributed to sound leadership of the party starting from the President to the Central Committee down to lower ranks,’’ Mr Kachiza said.