Zambia Army Granted Civil Authority To Construct Market Shelters In Ndola

Zambia Army Deputy Commander Major General Sitali Alibuzwi says the army has been granted civil authority to construct market shelters in Ndola.

General Alibuzwi said there is a tendency by local contractors to get money and abandon works.

Two weeks ago, Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda and the Ndola City Council requested Local Government Minister Charles Banda to have the contract of Triple V terminated for failing to construct a modern market in Mushili, six years after being granted the contract.

Dr. Chanda and the Ndola City Council said the Army should be given the contract, because of the quality work the defence force had done at Chifubu market.

Speaking when he called on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, General Alibuzwi said the army had approved the civil authority for the works.

“We have come to the aid of the civil authority. We are here. The construction of the new market was granted here in Ndola. The behaviour of contractors who have the habit of disappearing after getting the contract [is bad]. We are here for the country,” General Alibuzwi said.

And Nundwe said the Zambia Army has been exceptional in its duties to the country.

