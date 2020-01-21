Chambishi Metals Under Care And Maintenance

About 229 workers will be laid off at Chambishi Metals in the Copperbelt by the end of this month following the placing of the mining company under care and maintenance.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe has disclosed the development at a media briefing in kitwe.

Chewe said the workers will however be paid K45,000 ex Gracia plus K6,000 repatriation.

He said only 28 workers will remain at the mining company that has failed to source for stock feed to sustain its operations.

Chewe said Chambishi Metals have been relying on feed stock from the Democratic Republic of Congo for its cobalt production.

He said Chambishi Metals have found themselves in such a situation because of failure to run their own mine.

Chewe said the mine has informed the Union that the care and maintenance will for two years starting January monthed.

