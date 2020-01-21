Chief Nyamphande Of The Nsenga People Dies

THE Eastern Province PF leadership has described the late chief Nyamphande of the Nsenga people in Petauke district as a great hero who lived his life with humility.

In a message of condolences to the Nsenga people PF Eastern Province chairperson Andrew Lubusha stated that the late chief Nyamphande was a champion of peace, equality, human rights and reconciliation.

“Our Chief will always be remembered as one of Zambia’s greatest statesmen, who has earned his place in history as a champion of peace, equality, human rights and reconciliation. In the face of great adversity, he persevered and was steadfast in championing these values that bind us in our common humanity. The late Chief’s achievements are testimonies of how one man, through his courage and faith, can rise up to the challenge and make a difference in the lives of millions in the country,”

The late chief Nyamphande would be put to rest this Wednesday.

