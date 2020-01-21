Chipolopolo Drawn against Tunisia in Qatar World Cup Qualifiers

Zambia has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Chipolopolo boys will be up against Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.
Group winners progress to the knock out stage where two-legged encounters will be played on a home and away basis with the five winners grabbing a ticket to Qatar.
Full Draw
GROUP A
ALGERIA
BURKINA FASO
NIGER
DJIBOUTI
GROUP B
TUNISIA
ZAMBIA
MAURITANIA
EQITORIA GUNIEA
GROUP C
NIGERIA
CAPE VERDE
CENTRAL AFRICA REP
LIBERIA
GROUP D
CAMEROON
COTE D’ IVOIRE
MOZAMBIQUE
MALAWI
GROUP E
MALI
UGANDA
KENYA
RWANDA
GROUP F
EGYPT
GABON
LIBYA
ANGOLA
GROUP G
GHANA
SOUTH AFRICA
ZIMBABWE
ETHIOPIA
GROUP H
SENEGAL
CONGO
NAMIBIA
TOGO
GROUP I
MOROCCO
GUINEA
GUINEA BISSAU
SUDAN
GROUP J
CONGO DR
BENIN
MADAGASCAR
TANZANIA
20 Comments
Mr Bizzo
But this tym zambia should qualify
Chrispine
Yes I support you my bro we should qualify
Kennedy
Yes, now Zambia at this time must make it.
Kennedy
Gooooo ZAMBIA Gooooo.
Stanley Lyambo
Gooooo Chipolopolo!!!!
muntembaarthur@gmail.com
zambian need to assemble a strong team to qualify to 2022 . It is our time 2022.
moses musonda
goooooo the bullets
you wouldn’t be ashame us
Samuel Kachela Chileshe
this time Zambia must do it. and pliz try to bring back some players who help us to lift 2012 afcon
King Kong
Bafikala aba if they fail to qualify this tym,castrate them all.
Chrispine
We don’t have to scare mo Sarah or many aubamayang
Jj
Nibosila is that group to drawn with ashaaaa kulibe zabwino maybe ll see
Tuliba Kukopala
Maybe This Time We Will Qualify
Because Ni Tunisia Fye💪 Chapwa 🖐️.
Sankengi
Go Zambia Go we are behind you guys
Prince
Maybe this time Zambia will qualify
Kindly
Go Zambia go
jakalanda
just try hard ba guy zoona
Pato
Cooper bullet, let’s go boys
Sirvans
The group seems to be fair but it is hard. Tunisia looks to be the team which can give Us headache but we had once bitten them. However, the small teams are hard nuts Zambia falls to Crack. If assembled a good team, this can be the first time to qualify.
Julius sakala
Fair draw we need to qualify
ba Chelsea from makeni
now or never u will never get a More good chance than this I mean we can beat Tunisia home and away bafakeko che nzelu.