Chipolopolo Drawn against Tunisia in Qatar World Cup Qualifiers

Zambia has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Chipolopolo boys will be up against Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Group winners progress to the knock out stage where two-legged encounters will be played on a home and away basis with the five winners grabbing a ticket to Qatar.

Full Draw

GROUP A

ALGERIA

BURKINA FASO

NIGER

DJIBOUTI

GROUP B

TUNISIA

ZAMBIA

MAURITANIA

EQITORIA GUNIEA

GROUP C

NIGERIA

CAPE VERDE

CENTRAL AFRICA REP

LIBERIA

GROUP D

CAMEROON

COTE D’ IVOIRE

MOZAMBIQUE

MALAWI

GROUP E

MALI

UGANDA

KENYA

RWANDA

GROUP F

EGYPT

GABON

LIBYA

ANGOLA

GROUP G

GHANA

SOUTH AFRICA

ZIMBABWE

ETHIOPIA

GROUP H

SENEGAL

CONGO

NAMIBIA

TOGO

GROUP I

MOROCCO

GUINEA

GUINEA BISSAU

SUDAN

GROUP J

CONGO DR

BENIN

MADAGASCAR

TANZANIA