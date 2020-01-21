  1. Home
Chipolopolo Drawn against Tunisia in Qatar World Cup Qualifiers

|

Zambia has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Chipolopolo boys will be up against Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Group winners progress to the knock out stage where two-legged encounters will be played on a home and away basis with the five winners grabbing a ticket to Qatar.

 

Full Draw

 

GROUP A

ALGERIA

BURKINA FASO

NIGER

DJIBOUTI

 

GROUP B

TUNISIA

ZAMBIA

MAURITANIA

EQITORIA GUNIEA

 

GROUP C

NIGERIA

CAPE VERDE

CENTRAL AFRICA REP

LIBERIA

 

GROUP D

CAMEROON

COTE D’ IVOIRE

MOZAMBIQUE

MALAWI

 

GROUP E

MALI

UGANDA

KENYA

RWANDA

 

GROUP F

EGYPT

GABON

LIBYA

ANGOLA

 

GROUP G

GHANA

SOUTH AFRICA

ZIMBABWE

ETHIOPIA

 

GROUP H

SENEGAL

CONGO

NAMIBIA

TOGO

 

GROUP I

MOROCCO

GUINEA

GUINEA BISSAU

SUDAN

 

GROUP J

CONGO DR

BENIN

MADAGASCAR

TANZANIA

20 Comments

  1. Mr Bizzo

    But this tym zambia should qualify

    Reply

  2. Kennedy

    Yes, now Zambia at this time must make it.

    Reply

  3. Kennedy

    Gooooo ZAMBIA Gooooo.

    Reply

  4. Stanley Lyambo

    Gooooo Chipolopolo!!!!

    Reply

  5. muntembaarthur@gmail.com

    zambian need to assemble a strong team to qualify to 2022 . It is our time 2022.

    Reply

  6. moses musonda

    goooooo the bullets
    you wouldn’t be ashame us

    Reply

  7. Samuel Kachela Chileshe

    this time Zambia must do it. and pliz try to bring back some players who help us to lift 2012 afcon

    Reply

  8. King Kong

    Bafikala aba if they fail to qualify this tym,castrate them all.

    Reply

  9. Chrispine

    We don’t have to scare mo Sarah or many aubamayang

    Reply

  10. Jj

    Nibosila is that group to drawn with ashaaaa kulibe zabwino maybe ll see

    Reply

  11. Tuliba Kukopala

    Maybe This Time We Will Qualify
    Because Ni Tunisia Fye💪 Chapwa 🖐️.

    Reply

  12. Sankengi

    Go Zambia Go we are behind you guys

    Reply

  13. Prince

    Maybe this time Zambia will qualify

    Reply

  14. Kindly

    Go Zambia go

    Reply

  15. jakalanda

    just try hard ba guy zoona

    Reply

  16. Pato

    Cooper bullet, let’s go boys

    Reply

  17. Sirvans

    The group seems to be fair but it is hard. Tunisia looks to be the team which can give Us headache but we had once bitten them. However, the small teams are hard nuts Zambia falls to Crack. If assembled a good team, this can be the first time to qualify.

    Reply

  18. Julius sakala

    Fair draw we need to qualify

    Reply

  19. ba Chelsea from makeni

    now or never u will never get a More good chance than this I mean we can beat Tunisia home and away bafakeko che nzelu.

    Reply

