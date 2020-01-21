Elias Chipimo Jr. Welcomes The Court’s Sentencing Of His Son, Chito

Elias Chipimo Jr, the former leader of the opposition NAREP, has welcomed the court’s sentencing of his son, Chito, to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for drug trafficking.

Mr. Chipimo, who is a lawyer, said the magistrate exercised leniency when sentencing Chito who pleaded guilty to the offence after earlier denying the charge.

Mr. Chipimo, who was present during the sentencing of his son, told journalists that he was just a father who loves his son and wished him “the very best” as he serves his sentence.

“My son is a man, he has taken full responsibility, I am very proud of him and I love him. It is not easy being a young person in our society today, opportunities are limited and young people are not given enough understanding. I hope this opportunity will be taken seriously by law enforcement authorities which must be to love and guide and not to celebrate and to claim victory over putting young people in the cells,” Mr. Chipimo said.

Considering that Chito admitted the offence and that he did not waste the court’s time, magistrate Albert Mwaba sentenced him to nine months imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty on all three counts.

In count one, it was alleged that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito trafficked in narcotics drugs namely 1.43 grams of cocaine without lawful authority.

In count two, on the same date, Chito had in his possession psychotropic substances namely 0.11 grams of amphetamine without lawful authority.

In the last count, on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito used a motor vehicle namely, Toyota Blade Registration Number BAJ 9330 to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.

When the case was called before magistrate Albert Mwaba last Wednesday, Chito admitted trafficking in 1.43 grams of cocaine and 0.11 grams of amphetamine.

He said he had no lawful authority or justification for his actions.

When asked what he wanted to do with the amphetamine, Chito said that it was for use.

The magistrate on Monday sentenced Chito to nine months in the first count, three months in the second count and six months in the third count but the sentences will run concurrently effective December 26, 2019 when he was arrested.

Magistrate Mwaba also ordered that the vehicle Chito used to conceal the drugs be forfeited to the State.

