First Lady In Petauke To Attend Burial Of Chief Nyamphande

First Lady Esther Lungu is today expected in Petauke to attend the funeral of Chief Nyamphande who will be put to rest tomorrow.

Briefing journalists at his office yesterday, Eastern Province permanent secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila said other than the First Lady, a lot of Cabinet Ministers will attend the funeral.

Dr. Nsemukila also said former president Rupiah Banda visited the funeral house.

He said government was deeply saddened with the death of Chief Nyamphande.

Chief Nyamphande who was installed in 2009 died on Friday at Petauke District Hospital.

The late Chief would be remembered for his relentless fight against Gender Based Violence among other things in his chiefdom.

Chief Nyamphande was also Eastern Province Chief’s Council vice-chairperson.

