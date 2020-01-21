First Lady In Petauke To Attend Burial Of Chief Nyamphande

First Lady Esther Lungu is today expected in Petauke to attend the funeral of Chief Nyamphande who will be put to rest tomorrow.
Briefing journalists at his office yesterday, Eastern Province permanent secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila said other than the First Lady, a lot of Cabinet Ministers will attend the funeral.
Dr. Nsemukila also said former president Rupiah Banda visited the funeral house.
He said government was deeply saddened with the death of Chief Nyamphande.
Chief Nyamphande who was installed in 2009 died on Friday at Petauke District Hospital.
The late Chief would be remembered for his relentless fight against Gender Based Violence among other things in his chiefdom.
Chief Nyamphande was also Eastern Province Chief’s Council vice-chairperson.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
2 Comments
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Okay, now that Chief Nyamphande has died, the First Lady will attend his burial but when Chief Zumwanda of the same Province died the Government just decided to send the Provincial Minister Honourable Makebi Zulu. My question is that why is the Government selective when attending funerals of Chiefs in Zambia???? Thanks!
CONCERNED CITIZEN
Mr Nyirongo the president has so many wings or officials to represent him that includes the first lady. Honourable Makebi Zulu is well able to represent the president on such issues. Stay blessed Mr Nyirongo