Man In John Laing Defiles His Neighbour’s Children

A 35 year old man of Lusaka’s John Laing has been arrested for allegedly defiling seven of his neighbour’s children, including two boys aged three.
Derrick Mwale, who is a divorcee, allegedly enticed the children by giving them nshima and K2 before sexually abusing them.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What should be the right punishment for such despicable crimes?
10 Comments
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Such people should be thrown into Prison for life because of their inhumane conducts. Thanks
Jordan
Solitary confinement and a rope
kwandaman
Let him choose between being thrown in the lions den or in one of the copper smelters in copper-belt
Kay Man
#kwandaman…..I think the den of lions is the best
Ngulube Jackson
Comment Cage him for good
Edwarns.Com
Kumwipayafye Nisatana
QUAVO MIGOS Y.R.N
Take him to Gehenna hill in Jerusalem,Israel and let him be there for one year,then after that,bring him back and baptize him in a tab filled with acid of car battery.
Chikomba
Should be handled by mob of people
Jimmy James
Such people shouldn’t be spared let him face the law coz has destroyed the children they never have peace at all
Niven
Such people should be punished n thrown into prison fr such crimes we don’t want criminals in our country …