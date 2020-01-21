  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Man In John Laing Defiles His Neighbour’s Children
Headlines

Man In John Laing Defiles His Neighbour’s Children

|

A 35 year old man of Lusaka’s John Laing has been arrested for allegedly defiling seven of his neighbour’s children, including two boys aged three.

Derrick Mwale, who is a divorcee, allegedly enticed the children by giving them nshima and K2 before sexually abusing them.

HAVE YOUR SAY: What should be the right punishment for such despicable crimes?

Copyright © 2020 ZR.

10 Comments

  1. Winnipeg Nyirongo

    Such people should be thrown into Prison for life because of their inhumane conducts. Thanks

    Reply

  2. Jordan

    Solitary confinement and a rope

    Reply

  3. kwandaman

    Let him choose between being thrown in the lions den or in one of the copper smelters in copper-belt

    Reply

  4. Kay Man

    #kwandaman…..I think the den of lions is the best

    Reply

  5. Ngulube Jackson

    Comment Cage him for good

    Reply

  6. Edwarns.Com

    Kumwipayafye Nisatana

    Reply

  7. QUAVO MIGOS Y.R.N

    Take him to Gehenna hill in Jerusalem,Israel and let him be there for one year,then after that,bring him back and baptize him in a tab filled with acid of car battery.

    Reply

  8. Chikomba

    Should be handled by mob of people

    Reply

  9. Jimmy James

    Such people shouldn’t be spared let him face the law coz has destroyed the children they never have peace at all

    Reply

  10. Niven

    Such people should be punished n thrown into prison fr such crimes we don’t want criminals in our country …

    Reply

Leave a Reply