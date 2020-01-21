Man In John Laing Defiles His Neighbour’s Children

A 35 year old man of Lusaka’s John Laing has been arrested for allegedly defiling seven of his neighbour’s children, including two boys aged three.

Derrick Mwale, who is a divorcee, allegedly enticed the children by giving them nshima and K2 before sexually abusing them.

HAVE YOUR SAY: What should be the right punishment for such despicable crimes?

Copyright © 2020 ZR.