Mob Kills 24 Year Old In Kalulushi, Suspecting Him Of Being Part Of Ritual Killers

A 24 year old man in Kalulushi District has been murdered while four others are battling for their lives in Kalulushi General Hospital.

The five were attacked by a mob on suspicion that they were part of the alleged ritual killers terrorizing communities.

Nelson Chongo died upon arrival at Kalulushi General Hospital after he sustained serious injuries from the attack.

Kalulushi District Commissioner Kenny Siachisumo has confirmed the development stating that the four others are still admitted in the same hospital.

He has explained that the five were attacked by a mob while moving on suspicion that they were ritual killers.

Siachisumo has described the incident as unfortunate further urging the community to allow law enforcers to do their work.

He said the four were rescued by police but it was too late for Chongo whose injuries were severe leading to his death.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.