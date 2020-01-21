NATURAL HEALTH: Treat Scars, Acne, Sun Spots, Pimples With This Natural Face Mask!

By Angela Machona.

Most people who struggle with scars, acne, sun spots, pimples and other skin issues end up spending huge amounts of their hard earned Kwacha on store-bought skin care products.

The problem with these products is that they’re often loaded with harmful chemicals. If your skin needs a pick-me-up, try a natural face mask instead!

Today, let’s look at the “baking soda and apple cider vinegar Face Mask!” All the ingredients in this face mask are completely natural and beneficial for the skin.

This face mask is easy to make and inexpensive. You probably have all the ingredients at home! It will help remove impurities and leave your skin feeling healthy and smooth.

Baking soda has natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that will help remove acne. It also helps balance the pH levels of the skin to reduce further breakouts.

Apple cider vinegar contains alpha hydroxy acids that remove dead skin to reveal healthy and vibrant new skin. It’s also a potent antibacterial, anti-fungal and antiviral that helps fight bacteria that causes acne!

The honey in the mask is great for your skin thanks to its antibacterial properties. It also contains loads of antioxidants that can help your skin regain its natural glow.

Ingredients:

▪Sodium bicarbonate

▪Apple cider vinegar

▪Honey

Directions:

▪Add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

▪Add 2 teaspoons honey.

▪Add 1 teaspoon baking soda.

▪Slowly mix it into manageable paste using clean water.

How To Use It:

▪Wash your face well to open up your pores and remove your makeup.

▪Use a soft cloth to dry your face.

▪Apply the mask evenly to your face and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

▪Wash it off with warm water, then cold water to close your pores.

▪Use this mask several times a week to help your skin regain its natural, healthy glow!

Source: @HerbalSense

