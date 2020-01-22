Son Gets Two Years for Stealing Dad’s Laptop

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to two years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing his father’s laptop, car side mirrors and phones.
Mr Mubanga Sampa of Woodlands Chalala was charged with theft, to which he pleaded guilty.
He was reported to the police by his father Katongo Sampa after he stole two car side mirrors, an HP laptop and two Infinix phones, all valued at K6,500.
This happened between October 25 and November 1, 2019.
When he appeared before magistrate Nsunge Chanda, he admitted the charge.
Mubanga’s father noticed that some of his items had been missing in the house and investigations launched revealed that it was the accused behind the theft.
Mr Sampa reported the matter to police and his son was arrested leading to the recovery of the two side mirrors while the other items were sold.
Asked if the facts were true and correct, Mubanga responded in the affirmative and the court convicted him accordingly.
In mitigation, Mubanga pleaded for maximum leniency, saying he was sorry for his actions and that he will no longer be stealing from his father.
He asked the court not to send him to prison because he needs to re-write his science and mathematics examinations.
But magistrate Chanda said she took into consideration the mitigation, but said she needed to punish Mubanga.
She said for his father to report to the police, it meant that he was tired of his son’s behaviour.
Magistrate Chanda said she was sending him to prison so that the father can be at peace.
“You have failed your father. You can still write you exams in the correctional facility,” the magistrate said before sending Mubanga to jail for two years.
12 Comments
Mubanga sampa
Father zoona cleaner muchipalakasa wunfumye mu jere
KK
Obviously the father had so much faith in the son later to be very disappointed to discover that he has been stealing all along.
Mk
Thats wat we call tough love.
Lets hope he comes back reformed.
Reasoning
Two years for stealing from his own Father is ridiculous and then you give nine months to somebody dealing in Grade A hard drugs, like Cocaine. Mind you he also readily admitted to the charge and didn’t waste the Court’s time. Zambian justice is not fair. As for the Father this ain’t tough love but stupidity, why not just chase the son from his home if he thought he was a problem or find him something to do.
J J
I for one support the father’s action.
Sibweni
A wise man do things 2 solve the future problem b4 leaving the house 2 affect the community,province and country at large. Very few can take a child 2 police 4 stealin frm them. Father loves son so much but he had no choice. God wil help the family 2 b 2gather at this time
F7
The deterrent principle is at work,well done magistrate Chanda.
Patrick Chanda
Law iz law well done
Patrick Chanda
The Bible sayz do not steal
Thomas mwanza
This all things sounds wired to me.he stole from is father and the Father took the matters to the p
Cops .. you are such a father a brainless father wait you will take all of your childrens.to custody.. and the Court had to give him two years…but chipimo was Haven a single nine months for drug trafficking…. you Chanda you are a big fools animal.and if those chipimos family corrupted you just take notes that nothing Hinds forever.. you’ll ceased with you habit
Emmanuel kakoso
Teach him a lesson so that next he will not
Chisha' s
That’s the wage of stealing.