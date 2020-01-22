We Will Not Withdraw Bill 10 – Lubinda.

Government has maintained that it will not withdraw the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 from parliament despite various calls from stakeholders to do so.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has also expressed disappointment with some opponents of the bill who are threatening those who in support of its enactment.

Mr. Lubinda says there is no harm in educating the people of Zambia on the contents of bill but those opposed to it should not stop others from debating it.

He says the level of anger being exhibited by some opponents of bill is uncalled for and should not be tolerated.

Mr. Lubinda explains that according to the standing order number 103, the national assembly will proceed to debate the bill number 10 and the recommendations of the select committee will be taken into consideration.

Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Lubinda said it was governments intention to see to it that all the lacunas in the amended constitution of 2016 are tabled in Parliament.

