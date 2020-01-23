15 Years In Jail For Fondling Breasts Of An 11 Year Old

The Ndola High Court has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for fondling breasts of an 11-year-old girl.

Lombani Kaonga was, in this case, charged with indecent assault on a female, which is contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It was alleged that in June last year, while coming back from school at 09:00 hours where the victim was doing manual work, Kaonga forcefully grabbed her and took her to an unfinished house nearby.

The Court heard that the victim did not know what he wanted from her as they did not know each other.

According to prosecution evidence on record, Kaonga desired to be with the 11-year-old, but he pulled her when she refused.

It was heard that he put a K20 into her hands so that he could touch her, but she refused, although he managed to touch her breasts without her consent.

The court heard that Kaonga’s conduct of luring the girl attracted by-standers who apprehended him and took him to the police station.

In mitigation through his advocate, the culprit pleaded for leniency as he was a first offender who was married and was the bread winner of his family.

But Ndola High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga said although he heard the mitigation and that Kaonga was a first offender, the offence he had committed was very serious.

“Despite the many years the court has been imposing custodial sentence on this charge, the offences are not reducing, but are continuing to increase. Since you are a first offender, I will give you 15 years imprisonment with hard labour,” Justice Mulenga said.

