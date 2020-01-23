Falsehoods Behind Copperbelt Riots As Police Deploys 150 Officers To Chingola

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga has disclosed that more than 150 police officers have been deployed to keep vigil in Chingola following continued riots.

Chingola has witnessed a number of riots and looting of shops by residents in Chiwempala over alleged ritual killings in their communities. Mrs. Katanga has advised residents in Chingola to allow the police to do their work and avoid disturbing them in order to restore sanity.

And Acting Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote has dispelled online reports suggesting that there are rampant cases of ritual killings in Chingola and surrounding towns on the Copperbelt Province.

Mr. Sibote said the videos and audios being circulated on social media of purported crimes have not been committed in Zambia. He added that the content being circulated is intended to cause fear, alarm and despondency among the general public.

“So far the Zambia Police Service has not recorded any such incidents in any part of the Republic of Zambia. Further the public may be consoled by the fact that no family has so far registered a loss of their family member as depicted in the videos being circulated,” he said.

