No One Has Informed Us Of Any Appointment Of A New Coach – Minister of Sports

Sports Minister Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga has refuted claims of having received a report of recruitment of Micho as National Team Coach.

Hon. Mulenga says he is not aware of the process FAZ used to appoint the coach as he was not informed at any point. The Minister has since advised FAZ to use the right procedure of communicating with the ministry.

Meawhile the minister has refuted claims of football interference as claimed by some stakeholders.

But when FAZ was contacted for comment, it said the procedure it used to advertise, identify and select the coach was the one that the Ministry had advised.

FAZ said, on the 21st of this month, a letter was prepared, addressed to the Permanent Secretary, and delivered to the same office the same morning to confirm compliance to the earlier requirements and to inform the Ministry of the outcome.

“Sir, we are pleased to inform you that having followed the due process as guided by your office, the Executive Committee finally picked Mr. Milutin “Micho” Sredolevic as a new Senior National Coach,” read in part the letter by FAZ to the Ministry.

In the same letter, FAZ requested that the Coach resumes his assignment on Monday the 27th of January, 2020 in view of the very tight upcoming schedule for the Senior National Team.

