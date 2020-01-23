Police Are In Control Assures District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu

Some schools in Kitwe, among them the Bread of Life School, have sent pupils home following a spate of riots and rumours of ritual killings, with strict security measures implemented to safeguard the safety of the children.

However, District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has allayed the fears, saying the police are in control of the situation.

The riots, which started in Chingola, have now spread to Kitwe, with residents of Luangwa township stoning a police station after word went round that police officers were keeping a suspected ritual killer.

The volatile situation on the Copperbelt Province has forced some schools to either close temporarily or send back the pupils home.

Bread of Life Church School in Kwacha Township has since informed parents that the school will be back in operation on Monday next week.

“Every child should be brought and taken home by his/her parent/guardian for the safety of the child due to the on going issue in the community. Kindly note that tomorrow (today) Thursday and Friday, children will not be learning due to the same issue mentioned. However, they will have to report for school on Monday 27th January 2020. No minor will be allowed to take any child when knocking off. Please take note,” the letter signed by School Manager Betty Ngwezi stated.

But Mpundu says the district is safe for all.

“It is just rumours going on but all is well in the district. The police are on top of things,” Mpundu said.

