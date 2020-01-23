Videos Of Purported Ritual Killings On The Copperbelt Is Mere Propaganda To Cause Fear – ZP.

Acting Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote has dispelled online reports suggesting that there are rampant cases of ritual killings in Chingola and surrounding towns on the Copperbelt Province.

Mr. Sibote says the videos and audios being circulated on Social media of purported crimes have not been committed in Zambia.

“We would like to urge the Public to ignore these calculated falsehoods being peddled on various social media platforms and advise the general public to seek clarification from the Police whenever they are faced with any matter of security concern. From our preliminary investigations and findings these video incidents being circulated do not depict incidents that have occurred and recorded in Zambia. These videos originate from other countries but merely edited to suit the evil agenda of those behind their circulation,” he explained.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police adds that the videos or audios being circulated are intended to cause fear, alarm and despondency among the general public.

“So far the Zambia Police Service has not recorded any such incidents in any part of the Republic of Zambia. Further the public may be consoled by the fact that no family has so far registered a loss of their family member as depicted in the videos being circulated.

We also would like to warn all those behind such falsehoods that we shall soon catch up with them and they will be held accountable for their actions. We therefore appeal to the general public to go about their businesses with the full assurance that the Police is working round the clock to bring these alarmists to book,” he said.

