Let’s The Embrace Spirit Of Dialogue, Urges Minister Of Sports, As FAZ Reports Him To FIFA

In the latest twist to the FAZ – Ministry of Sports misunderstandings, FAZ has reported Sports Minister, Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga, to FIFA, for alleged interference in the running of football in the country.

The Sports Minister has confirmed, saying FAZ has accused him of trying to change the association’s Constitution, ahead of its elective AGM this March. The Ministry of Sports, through the National Sports Council, will write to FIFA to clarify on the allegations made by FAZ.

The FAZ President, Mr. Kamanga, in the said letter to FIFA wrote, “Of particular concern, is the Honourable Minister of Sports’ intention to review the FAZ constitution which matter was brought to your attention in my letter addressed to the Hon. Minister of Sports dated 20th August, 2019 on page 7 (copy attached).”

In the letter, he alleges that the Minister of Sports suspects that the Executive Committee inserted the Ethics Committee in the FAZ statutes in the amended 2017 FAZ Constitution to stop certain individuals from contesting elections and the Minister wishes that the Ethics Committee be removed.

That, according to Football House, is the bone of contention and had little, at the time of writing the letter, to do with the selection of the National Coach.

But the Minister, on the Red Hot Breakfast Show, this morning, wondered why Mr. Kamanga rushed to FIFA when he could have first approached the FAZ Patron who is his boss as Minister of Sports. He has since urged FAZ to avoid conflict by embracing the spirit of dialogue.

