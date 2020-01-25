There Can Be No Lasting Peace Without Justice – Commonwealth Secretary-General

Lasting peace and the prosperity that comes with it cannot be achieved without justice, the Commonwealth Secretary-General has declared, during a keynote speech in the Hague.
Patricia Scotland was addressing the International Criminal Court (ICC) as guest of honour for the opening of the new judicial year.
The distinguished lawyer and former Attorney General in the United Kingdom explained how a fair justice system is an indispensable precondition for democracy, adding that systems must be trustworthy and accessible if they are to be effective.
She said: “That is why building strong public institutions capable of delivering sustainable, democratic development, has always been central to the work of the Commonwealth.”
She added: “Whether justice is delivered through the International Criminal Court, domestic courts or other mechanisms, lasting peace is virtually impossible to attain without justice. Our Charter expresses it clearly, international peace and the rule of law are essential to the progress and prosperity of all.”
