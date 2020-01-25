FIFA Guides on Elective FAZ AGM

FIFA, the World Governing Football Body, has responded to the letter written by the Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga who sought guidance on the elections.

FIFA has guided and expects the process of elections for FAZ to be transparent and free from any interference.

FIFA Chief Member Association Officer Vernon Mosengo-Omba has given the position of the Football Governing Body.

This is in response to the letter written by the Football Association of Zambia FAZ to FIFA dated 16 January 2020.

In a response letter dated 24th January 2020, FIFA has made demands that the elections should be held in line with the FAZ statutes.

“In this context, we take note of the different steps outlined in your correspondence which should culminate in holding of an elective Annual General Meeting in 28 March 2020 in accordance with the relevant provisions and deadlines of the FAZ statutes. We kindly ask you to continue to keep us informed and provide us with the following documents after the extraordinary General Meetings which will be held on February 1, 2020,” stated Mosengo-Omba.

“A list of the names of the Electoral Committee and of the Electoral Appeal Committee as ratified by the FAZ council. Consequently, we expect that FAZ will be able to carry out its electoral process independently and in full compliance with the FAZ statutes and Electoral Code. In this regard, we encourage you to inform us immediately about any undue influence in the Electoral process.”