Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya paid a visit to former Vice President Dr. Guy Scott on Fri. January 24, 2020.
The Minister relayed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s best wishes for a quick recovery to Zambia’s former Vice President who has been recieving treatment from the United Kingdom with support from government.
And Dr. Scott who was in high spirits thanked the President for all the care, love and support that he has been recieving and assured the Minister that he is feeling much better.
Dr. Chilufya visited Dr. Scott in the company of 2 senior consultants from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and assured the former Veep that government would do everything to ensure he remains in good health.
Source: Smart Eagles.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
One Response to “Government Does Not Prioritise Politics Over Health”
Davies Mulenga
This is wonderful, I am happy to hear that ‘our former vice president is receiving help abroad with the help of government ‘.
this is indeed a good news…. we should love, support, care and pray for one another.
thank you so much Dr CHITALU for visiting the big man.
unlike others who do things to gain political mileage.